Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 passed in Odisha Assembly, service provider to pay fine up to Rs 1 crore; check details

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill 2024 was passed in the state Assembly today with the aim to curb cheating in each and every examination conducted by the State government.

Chief Minister Mohan Majhi presented the Bill, which says the persons involved in such act shall be punished with imprisonment ranging three to five years and with fine up to 10 lakh rupees.

This apart, the service provider shall also be liable to be punished with imposition of a fine up to Rs 1 crore and proportionate cost of examination shall also be recovered from such service provider.

As per the Bill, in order to prevent various forms of unfair means such as impersonation, cheating, and disrupting the examination process, leakage of information related to an exam before the scheduled time, unauthorized entry into exam halls etc. and to maintain the integrity of public exams conducted by the Odisha Public Service Commission, Odisha Staff Selection Commission, Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, Service Selection Board, Odisha Police Selection Board, State Selection Board constituted under the Odisha Education (Selection Board for the State)Rules,1992, Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, regulated by the Odisha Professional Educational Institution (Regulation of Admission and Fixation of Fee) Act, 2007, Departments of the State Government and their attached and subordinate offices for recruitment of staff, Selection Agencies / Committees engaged or constituted by the State Government, and all such other authority as may be notified by the State Government from time to time, an Act namely Odisha Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Deans) Act, 2024 is proposed to be framed.

All offences under this Act, shall be cognizable, non-bailable and non-compoundable and any person or persons resorting to unfair means and offences, shall be punished with imprisonment ranging three to five years and with fine up to 10 lakh rupees.

Most importantly, the service provider shall also be liable to be punished with imposition of a fine up to Rs 1 crore and proportionate cost of examination shall also be recovered from such service provider. In case of default of payment of fine, an additional punishment of imprisonment shall be imposed, as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.