Odisha Proposes New Renewable Targets: 43.33% Green Energy by 2030

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The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has rolled out a new draft for the “OERC Regulations, 2026.” This proposal lays out a clear plan to push the state toward more clean energy, demanding a big jump in Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO) targets over the next few years.

Bigger Clean Energy Goals:

The primary goal of the new regulation is to ensure that a larger portion of the electricity consumed in Odisha comes from renewable sources. OERC plans to raise the RCO target from 29.91% in 2024–25 up to 43.33% by 2029–30. They’re not going to do it all at once, though. The draft sets targets for each year along the way — 33.01% for 2025–26, 35.95% in 2026–27, 38.81% for 2027–28, and 41.36% in 2028–29. This steady climb gives power companies and major consumers a clear track to follow as they work toward the big 2030 target.

Clear Guidelines for Wind and Hydro:

To keep things balanced, the draft breaks down the types of renewables. Wind energy rules only kick in for projects commissioned after March 31, 2024. For hydro, it includes both pumped-storage and small hydro plants, even if they’re set up outside India. Companies can hit their targets by directly using renewable electricity, buying it from distribution companies, or picking up Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). The State Load Dispatch Center will keep an eye on things and make sure everyone is playing by the book.

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Mandatory Battery Storage for Small Installations:

In order to modernize the grid, the OERC is introducing mandatory energy storage (battery) requirements for Distributed Renewable Energy Systems (DRES) that have a capacity of 5 kW or more. The storage requirements are graded: for example, a small 5 kW–10 kW system needs 1 kWh of storage, while a large 7 MW–10 MW system requires a massive 2,800 kWh. And at least 85% of that stored power must originally come from renewable sources in order to count.

Flexible Metering and Limits on Connections:

Getting more people and businesses to switch to solar is another big aim. The draft allows for six types of metering, including Net Metering (good for systems up to 500 kW) and Gross Metering (all the way to 10 MW). There are also newer options like “Virtual Net Metering” and “Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading.” But to avoid overloading the grid, there’s a cap: a transformer can’t get more than 90% of its rated capacity from renewables, and just 30% per phase.

New Ideas and Financial Breaks:

OERC is also thinking ahead, bringing in ideas like Agrivoltaics (that’s solar panels combined with farming), Virtual Power Plants, and Vehicle-to-Grid setups (using electric cars to help power the grid). To get things moving, most of these smaller renewable projects won’t have to pay a lot of the usual transmission and wheeling fees. Altogether, this draft shows Odisha really wants to lead the way on clean energy — setting ambitious goals but also making it easier and cheaper for people to join in.