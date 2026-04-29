Odisha proposes 190 EV charging stations across six cities under PM e-drive Scheme

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Bhubaneswar: Aligned with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070 and accelerate India’s transition to clean mobility, the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and Commerce & Transport Department, Government of Odisha, are scaling up efforts under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme.

Notified on 29 September 2024 with a total outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, the scheme earmarks Rs 2,000 crore specifically for the development of Electric Vehicle Public Charging Stations (EVPCS). The initiative supports both upstream infrastructure and EV supply equipment, including chargers, to strengthen the country’s charging network—considered crucial for addressing range anxiety and boosting EV adoption.

In a significant development, the State of Odisha has submitted a comprehensive proposal to MHI for the deployment of EV charging infrastructure across 190 locations in six key cities—Angul, Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Kalinganagar, and Puri. The proposal has been submitted by the State Transport Authority (STA) under the Commerce & Transport Department, Government of Odisha, which is serving as the nodal agency for the scheme in the state.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been appointed as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for the deployment of EV Public Charging Stations. Amrendra Kishore Singh, the director of MHI, J.K. Pattanaik, the General Manager of BHEL, and their teams will conduct site surveys to assess feasibility before final approvals and sanctioning of the proposed charging stations.

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In this regard, a meeting was held at Bhubaneswar. NBS Rajput, the Principal Secretary of Commerce and Transport Department, Amitabh Thakur, the Transport Commissioner and other senior officials of the Transport Department were present.

The move marks a key step in expanding EV infrastructure in Odisha and reflects growing interest among states and nodal agencies in the PM E-DRIVE Scheme. Once implemented, the project is expected to significantly enhance charging accessibility, reduce range anxiety, and support the development of a robust EV ecosystem in the region.

Through the PM e-drive Scheme, the Ministry of Heavy Industries has reiterated its commitment to building a nationwide EV ecosystem, contributing to India’s Net Zero goals and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. In this campaign, the Government of Odisha has also taken proactive steps with active involvement.