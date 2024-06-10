Odisha: Process to open 4-gates of Puri Srimandira begins

Odisha
Process to open 4-gates of Puri Srimandira begins

Puri: The process for opening of the four doors of the Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in the holy city of Puri in Odisha has begun.

As per reports, a meeting was held yesterday in this connection under the chairmanship of Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain.

Today, the development administrator of the shrine and the police personnel visited the site.

A committee has been formed to take the final decision in this regard.

On the other hand the chariot construction work for the upcoming Rath Yatra 2024 is going on at the Ratha yard on the grand road of Puri.

