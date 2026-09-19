Odisha Pro T20 League 2026 to Begin from Tomorrow at Barabati

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Cuttack: The Odisha Pro T20 League (OPTL) 2026 will begin from tomorrow, September 20. Organised by the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA), the tournament will feature 6 franchise teams and the mega final will be played on September 29.

Brand ambassadors

The brand ambassadors of the league are former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Odisha’s first international cricketer Debashish Mohanty.

Teams in the fray

The six teams in the fray are — Puri Titans, Rourkela Steelers, Sambalpur Warriors, Bhubaneswar Tigers, Cuttack Panthers and Keonjhar Miners. The squads comprise senior and young cricketers from Odisha, with 16 players in each team.

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy to attend opening ceremony

Apart from the cricketing thrill, Barabati will also see a glamour quotient. A grand opening ceremony will be held tomorrow evening, which will be attended by Bollywood actress Mouni Roy. The combination of cricketing josh and star power is set to give fans a different experience.

Kheliba Cuttack Pain, Ladhiba Odisha Pain

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With the slogan “Kheliba Cuttack Pain, Ladhiba Odisha Pain” — the defending champions Cuttack Panthers are ready to take the field. They will start their campaign tomorrow against Sambalpur Warriors. To repeat last season’s title triumph, the Panthers have been sweating it out hard at the Bhubaneswar Railway Stadium.

The team is being led by senior Ranji player Biplab Samantray, with players like Saurabh Goud, Prashant Rana, Kartik Biswal expected to fire.

The historic Barabati Stadium is set to witness a shower of fours and sixes. IPL-like entertainment awaits the spectators as Barabati gears up for high-voltage action.

Barabati is ready. The batters are ready. Six teams will battle it out for the trophy in what is being called the ‘Maha Samara’ of Odisha cricket.

Bharat Masala Joins as Title Sponsor

For the first time, Jai Bharat Spices Pvt. Ltd., makers of ‘Bharat Masala’, has joined the T20 league as the franchise owner of Cuttack Panthers and also as the Title Sponsor of the league.

The two young franchise owners from the Bharat Masala family said they are very happy and excited about this association. The company management said that efforts will always continue to bring young cricketing talents from the grassroots in Odisha to the forefront.

Cuttack Panthers had won the championship in the first edition. The team aims to retain the title in this second edition, which will run till September 29.