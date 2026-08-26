Odisha Prepares to Host 19th UMI Conference in Bhubaneswar

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar is moving ahead with preparations for the 19th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference & Exhibition 2026. A three-member delegation from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) reviewed the arrangements with Odisha officials on August 25.

The delegation met Housing & Urban Development Department Additional Chief Secretary Smt. Usha Padhee at Kharavela Bhawan. The meeting focused on the work required before the national urban mobility event begins.

The UMI Conference 2026 will take place in Bhubaneswar from October 23 to 25. The event will bring policymakers, transport experts, administrators, industry leaders and academicians from India and abroad to the city.

UMI Conference 2026 to Focus on Urban Mobility:

This year’s conference will follow the theme “Urban Accessibility and Livability in Digital Age.”

The programme will examine emerging challenges and opportunities in urban mobility. It will also focus on sustainable and inclusive transport systems.

Technology-enabled and climate-resilient transport solutions will form another key part of the discussions.

The conference will therefore bring together different stakeholders working on the future of urban transport. It will also create a platform for sharing ideas and practices from different cities and institutions.

Odisha to Showcase Urban Transport Initiatives:

Odisha plans to use the event to present its progress in urban mobility.

Padhee highlighted the state’s work in modern public transport and transport electrification. She also pointed to non-motorised transport initiatives, smart infrastructure and multimodal connectivity.

Advertisement

Officials discussed ways to include Odisha’s best practices in the conference sessions. This will allow the state to present its citizen-centric mobility solutions before national and international participants.

The state government has also stressed the need for a well-coordinated and impactful conference.

Venue, Delegates and Security Arrangements Reviewed:

The meeting covered several practical aspects of the event.

Officials discussed venue arrangements, technical sessions and exhibition pavilions. They also reviewed accommodation plans for delegates and arrangements for their movement.

Safety and security measures formed part of the discussions as well. Proposed site visits were also considered during the meeting.

These arrangements will support the conference’s wider programme and help coordinate the movement of participants during the three-day event.

Odisha, MoHUA to Set Up Joint Teams:

MoHUA and the Odisha government have agreed to establish joint coordination mechanisms and working teams.

The teams will oversee the logistical and technical preparations for the conference. They will also work to complete the arrangements within the required timeline.

The Bhubaneswar event is expected to give Odisha a national and international platform to showcase its urban mobility initiatives. It will also facilitate the exchange of ideas on sustainable and livable cities.