Odisha Prepares Seva Sankalp Abhiyan With Focus on Welfare Beneficiaries

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Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has intensified preparations for the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department focusing on ensuring that no eligible beneficiary is left out of welfare schemes.

A review meeting was held virtually on Friday under the chairmanship of Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik from Kuchinda in Sambalpur.

Officials discussed preparations for Seva Setu, under which special camps will help identify eligible beneficiaries, verify their details and facilitate access to state and central government schemes. Block-wise calendars and beneficiary databases are being prepared for the exercise.

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The meeting also reviewed plans for the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive and Swachhata Hi Seva 2026, scheduled from September 17 to October 2. Officials were asked to ensure timely availability of saplings and coordinate cleanliness activities across Gram Panchayats.

The state will also inaugurate 25 drinking water projects across different districts during the campaign.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary Girish S.N., Director of Special Projects Sidharth Shankar Swain, Director of Drinking Water Dr. Vineet Bharadwaj, along with Chief Development Officers and Block Development Officers, participated in the review.