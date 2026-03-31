Odisha Potato Price Disparity Sparks Government Crackdown as Retail Rates Fail to Match Wholesale Drop

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Lately, wholesale potato prices across Odisha’s mandi markets have dropped quite a bit, but everyday shoppers aren’t seeing any relief. In some wholesale hubs, a 10-kg bag of potatoes sells for just ₹50 to ₹60. Even though small vendors are buying them cheap, they’re still charging customers ₹12 to ₹17 per kilogram — that’s more than double the wholesale price.

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This gap between what wholesalers pay and what consumers pay has people worried about the fairness of the market. Retailers say costs go up because potatoes spoil quickly and transport isn’t easy, but the steep markup has public accusing them of inflating prices on purpose. Families are frustrated. They expected potato prices to go down at the store once wholesale rates fell, but nothing really changed. Storage of potatoes is another challenge for the sellers.

To tackle this, the state government decided to step in. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra spoke up about the issue. His department got lots of complaints about high grocery prices, so he warned traders not to hoard stock or overcharge. Officials are carrying out surprise checks and market raids. The government’s made it clear — they’ll take strict legal action to make sure the savings from lower wholesale prices actually reach consumers.