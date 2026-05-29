Odisha Police’s statewide special drive against crime and criminals continues, NBW executed against 5703 people, 520 accused arrested in 18 days

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Cuttack: On the instructions of Odisha Police Director General (DGP) Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, the ‘Special Drive’ campaign is continuing under the leadership of District SPs and Police Commissioners, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack under all police ranges of the state since May 12. In the last 18 days, strict action has been taken by the police against crime and criminals.

The main objectives of the ‘Special Drive’ were to execute Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW), arrest the accused in the case, prevent smuggling of narcotics (ganja, marijuana and brown sugar), seize vehicles involved in illegal arms and illegal mineral smuggling and take strict action against drunk driving. In this special operation, all the range police officers and employees have been involved and have achieved remarkable success in preventing crime and criminals. The operation has been successfully implemented across the state under the direct supervision of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar.

During these 18 days, non-bailable warrants have been executed against 5703 persons across the state. Besides, a total of 520 absconding accused have been arrested and forwarded them to the court, while 957 habitual offenders have been booked under 129 Indian National Security Act (INSA). In addition, action has been taken against 2620 persons under 126 Indian National Security Act.

To prevent illegal drug trafficking, the police conducted raids at various places. During this period of time, a total of 97 NDPS cases were registered and 137 accused have been arrested. Besides, 7398 kg of ganja, 586 grams of brown sugar, 220 grams of heroin and 219 liters of cough syrup along with 1050 bottles of cough syrup were seized from them.

This apart, 27 vehicles used in drug trafficking, 14 mobile phones, 3 pistols along with cash worth Rs 2,92,088 have also been seized. Along with this, 2154 cases of extortion have been registered.

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Besides, special emphasis has also been given to road safety and motor vehicle enforcement. Action has been taken against 3293 drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol and their vehicles have been seized. A total of Rs 6,46,7,560 has been collected as fines in other road safety rule violations.

The police have registered 29 cases to stop cow-smuggling and 13 accused have been arrested. As a result of the prompt action of the police, 284 cows have been rescued from 17 vehicles.

The police have also taken strict action against illegal mining and have arrested 162 people in 654 cases. In the last 18 days, 878 hyva, trucks, tractors, trippers, power tillers and JCBs have been seized.

This apart, 31 cases have been registered to prevent illegal arms trafficking and 35 people have been arrested and 39 guns and 29 live ammunition have been seized from them.

In the coming days, such special enforcement operations against crime and criminals will continue and strict action will be taken against the illegal mafia, informed DGP Khurania.