Odisha Police uses street plays to demystify new criminal laws at ‘Nyaya Samhita’ Exhibition

Bhubaneswar: In a unique move to bridge the gap between complex legal statutes and public understanding, the Odisha Police is utilizing the power of performing arts at the ongoing “Nyaya Samhita Exhibition” at the Bhubaneswar Exhibition Ground.

Through a series of immersive street plays (Pathapranta Nataka), Odisha Police is successfully sensitizing citizens about India’s newly enacted criminal laws.

The core objective of these performances is to translate the technicalities of the new criminal justice system into a relatable format. The plays vividly illustrate:

Victim-Centric Justice: Highlighting the enhanced rights and protections for victims.

Modern Investigation: Showcasing the transition toward scientific and digital evidence collection.

Expedited Trials: Demonstrating the mechanisms designed to ensure the speedy delivery of justice.

The exhibition features 10 specialized stalls approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which serve as the stage for these educational dramas. The artists take the audience through a step-by-step simulation of the judicial process, covering:

Immediate Response: The functionality of the 112 Emergency System and initial crime scene management.

Police & Medical Coordination: Procedures at the police station and seamless coordination with hospitals.

Forensics & Prosecution: The critical role of Forensic Science Laboratories and the Public Prosecution wing.

The Judiciary & Beyond: The operational styles of District Courts, the Prison system, and the High Court.

By dramatizing the sequence of events—from the moment a crime occurs to the final verdict—the Odisha Police has made the legal framework accessible to the layperson. The initiative has seen a massive turnout, particularly among students and youth, who are finding the interactive format more informative than traditional brochures or lectures.

“Our goal is to ensure that every citizen feels empowered by the law rather than intimidated by it. By bringing these laws to life through theater, we are fostering a more informed and law-abiding society,” stated a senior official from the State Police Headquarters.

The exhibition continues to be a major highlight in the capital, proving that creative communication is key to successful legal literacy.