Odisha Police to recruit 4219 constables by way of direct recruitment

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Department will recruit as many as 4219 constables by way of direct recruitment, informed the Home Department of the state government.

In a letter to the D.G & I.G of Police, Deputy Secretary Tarun Kumar Panda said, “I am directed to intimate that Government, after careful consideration, have been pleased to approve the proposal of State Police Headquarters, Odisha, Cuttack for filling up of 4219 posts in the rank of Constables in Odisha Police by way of direct recruitment observing/ adopting relevant recruitment/ statutory rules.”

“It may please be ensured to observe due procedures and norms, stipulated in the relevant recruitment rules and instructions issued from time to time in adherence to principle of reservation policy and SOP issued by the GA & PG Dept. vide their letter no. 32615, dated 22.09.2025,” it added.