Odisha Police to organise ‘JUVENTICA’ conclave on children’s digital rights and online safety

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police, in collaboration with UNICEF, will organise JUVENTICA – Digital Rights & Safety of Children Conclave on March 14 at Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

The conclave will bring together senior government officials, police leadership, educators, parents, students, digital creators and child rights experts to discuss the growing challenges and opportunities children face in the digital world.

Children today spend a significant part of their lives online, where they learn, socialise and express themselves. As digital platforms increasingly shape childhood experiences, the conclave aims to encourage a broader conversation on how families, institutions and communities can work together to ensure that children remain safe and empowered in the digital environment.

The programme will be attended by Anu Garg, IAS, Chief Secretary, Odisha, as the Chief Guest. Senior dignitaries, including Sri Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Director General of Police, Odisha, Sri Vinaytosh Mishra, DGP, CID-CB, Odisha, and other senior officials, experts, and stakeholders will also participate in the discussions.

The day-long event will feature keynote addresses, research insights on data protection and age-appropriate consent for children online, a celebrity fireside conversation on how digital culture influences young people, and panel discussions on policing responses to online harms, digital influence, and children’s rights in the digital environment.

Speaking about the initiative, Shyni S., Addl. DGP, CAW & CW, Odisha, said: “Children today grow up navigating both physical and digital spaces. It is important that parents, teachers, institutions and law enforcement work together to guide and support them in using the internet safely and responsibly. JUVENTICA aims to create that shared understanding and encourage constructive dialogue on protecting children’s rights in the digital environment.”

The conclave seeks to create a platform for dialogue between law enforcement agencies, educators, parents, civil society organisations and young people to build awareness and promote responsible engagement with digital spaces.

