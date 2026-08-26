Odisha Police–STA Training Programme with IIT Madras Experts focuses on evidence-based crash investigation and preventive road safety

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Kataka: In a significant step towards strengthening road safety and reducing road crash fatalities, Odisha Police, under the direction of the Director General of Police, organised a one-day Road Safety & Crash Investigation Training Programme at the Office of the Inspector General of Police, Central Range, Kataka.

The programme was conducted under the supervision of Dr. Satyajit Naik, IGP, Central Range, in coordination with the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha.

The programme brought together police officers and road safety stakeholders with technical experts from IIT Madras, who are serving as the Technical Consultants to STA, Odisha. The participation of experts from IIT Madras provided the officers with specialised technical knowledge and practical insights into scientific road crash investigation and road safety management.

The training focused on developing a systematic and scientific approach to crash investigation, covering crash scene examination, identification of contributing factors, scientific collection and preservation of evidence, crash reconstruction, analysis of crash circumstances and preparation of investigation reports. Emphasis was also laid on converting crash investigation findings into actionable preventive measures.

Road safety continues to be a key priority for the Government of Odisha, with Odisha Police and the State Transport Authority working together to strengthen prevention, enforcement, investigation, data analysis and inter-agency coordination.

STA has been undertaking several initiatives to promote a data-driven and technology-enabled approach to road safety, including strengthening road safety data management, developing the Road Safety Dashboard, improving coordination among stakeholder departments and promoting evidence-based interventions for accident prevention.

The integration of reliable crash data with scientific investigation can help identify accident patterns, vulnerable locations and contributing factors, enabling concerned agencies to design more targeted and effective road safety interventions.

The technical sessions were conducted by resource persons from IIT Madras, the technical consultants to STA, Odisha. The experts shared their knowledge and field-oriented approaches to scientific crash investigation, enabling participating officers to better understand the technical and analytical dimensions of road crashes.

The training emphasised that effective crash investigation should go beyond determining immediate causes and should also identify road engineering deficiencies, vehicle-related factors, human factors and other contributing circumstances that may have played a role in a crash.

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Addressing the participants, Dr. Satyajit Naik, IGP, Central Range, said, “Every road crash provides valuable information about the gaps that need to be addressed. A scientific investigation helps us understand those gaps and enables us to take appropriate preventive measures so that similar crashes can be avoided in the future.”

He further emphasised the importance of coordination between the Police, Transport authorities, road-owning agencies and technical experts in translating crash findings into effective preventive action.

The Valedictory Ceremony was graced by Shri Amitabh Thakur, IPS, Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman, State Transport Authority, Odisha, as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Amitabh Thakur highlighted the importance of scientific investigation, technology and coordinated action in strengthening road safety. “Road safety is a shared responsibility. Scientific investigation, reliable data and coordinated action by all stakeholders are essential to identify the real causes of crashes and develop effective preventive measures,” he said.

He also encouraged the participating officers to utilise the knowledge gained during the training in their field responsibilities and contribute towards a stronger road safety ecosystem in Odisha.

The one-day programme provided participating officers with practical knowledge and technical insights into scientific crash investigation and reinforced the importance of linking crash investigation, data analysis and preventive road safety measures.

The programme concluded with the distribution of certificates to the participating officers. The participants appreciated the training for its practical orientation and the opportunity to learn from technical experts from IIT Madras.

The initiative reflects the continued commitment of Odisha Police and the State Transport Authority towards strengthening scientific, technology-enabled and evidence-based road safety practices. It also reinforces the State’s approach of bringing together policing expertise, transport administration, technology and academic knowledge to address road safety challenges.

Through such collaborative capacity-building initiatives, Odisha continues to move towards a more scientific, coordinated and preventive road safety framework, with the ultimate objective of reducing road crashes, saving lives and making roads safer for every road user.

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