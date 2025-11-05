Odisha police SI recruitment scam: Three accused persons’ remand period ends, Crime Branch produces them before court

Advertisement

Berhampur: The remand period of three accused persons, who were arrested in the sensational Odisha police Sub-Inspector (SP) recruitment scam, ended on Wednesday.

Odisha Crime Branch had taken accused Muna Mahanti, Loknath Sahoo, and Priyadarshini Samal on a five-day remand to interrogate them and unearth more details about the scam.

However, as their remand period ended today, the probe agency produced all trio before the Court of the District and Sessions Judge, Ganjam, Berhampur, following which the court sent them to the jail.

On the other hand, the Crime Branch team has taken the mastermind of the scam – Shankar Prusty and the other co-accused and the CEO of Silicon Techlab Suresh Nayak – on a five-day remand after getting permission from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Rural Magistrate court yesterday.

Muna Mahanti, Loknath Sahoo, and Priyadarshini Samal were the associates of Prusty.