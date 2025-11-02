Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: Mastermind Shankar Prusty brought to Cuttack Crime Branch headquarters

Advertisement

Cuttack: The Crime Branch of Odisha Police, on Sunday, brought the alleged mastermind of the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam, Shankar Prusty, to Cuttack Crime Branch headquarters after arresting him from Uttarakhand.

He will be interrogated at the Crime Branch headquarters and then he will be produced before the Berhampur Rural Court, as per sources.

Since the scam surfaced, Prusty, had been absconding and was reportedly attempting to flee the country when the Crime Branch team intercepted him last night.

As per sources, for the last 10 days, the Crime Branch officials has been camping in Nepal for last 10 days to apprehend Shankar. The accused had allegedly used multiple SIM cards and digital communication channels to avoid detection and had moved through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand before reaching the Nepal border region.

Prusty’s wife Diptimayee Sahoo was director at Panchsoft Technologies. The investigators had got information by interrogating her. It is reported that some digital evidence has also been found.

Chief Minister, Mohan Majhi has recommended CBI to investigate the matter. A total of 10 brokers have been arrested so far.