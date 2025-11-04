Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: Crime Brach takes Shankar Prusty and Suresh Nayak on remand

Advertisement

Berhampur: Odisha Crime Brach today took Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam mastermind Shankar Prusty and co-accused and the CEO of Silicon Techlab Suresh Nayak on remand.

The probe agency took the duo accused on a five-day remand after getting permission from the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Rural Magistrate court.

Earlier yesterday, the Crime Branch team had produced Shankar Prusty and Suresh Nayak before the JMFC court amid tight security. Following which, the court rejected their bails and sent both of them to the judicial custody.

Later, the Crime Branch applied before the court to take the duo on a seven-day remand to further interrogate and unearth more information regarding the scam. However, the court conducted a hearing in this regard today and permitted the Crime Branch to take them on a five-day remand.

While informing about the links between them, the probe agency had informed that Shankar Prusty was in a continuous contact with Suresh Nayak and the latter even had sheltered the former at his company’s Guest House and aided him to evade arrest by the police.

The Crime Branch has already taken three of Prusty’s associates—Muna Mohanty, Lokenath Sahu, and Soumya Priyadarshini—on a five-day remand for further interrogation.

Odisha police arrested 114 aspirants for sub-inspector of police while they were taken by buses outside the State to obtain leaked question papers in the upcoming Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024.

Later, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch which intensified the probe and arrested eight others including Shankar Prusty and Suresh Nayak.

While the 114 aspirants are currently on bail, the State government has handed over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) citing the spread of the scam to other states like as Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.