Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: Court rejects bail of prime accused and his two associates

Advertisement

Berhampur: The Special Vigilance Judge Court in Berhampur today rejected the bails of Sankar Prusty, the arrested prime accused of Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, and two of his associates.

It is to be noted here that the court was slated to conduct the hearing of the bail petitions of seven accused persons that included Sankar Prusty, Silicon Techlab owner Suresh Chandra Nayak, agents Tafhim Ahmed Khan, Biswaranjan Behera and Aravinda Das, and candidates Shekhar Sahu and Prakash Sahu on November 13.

However, the court deferred the bail hearing of Sankar Prusty, Suresh Chandra Nayak and Aravinda Das to November 20 and rejected the bail petition of Tafhim Ahmed Khan and Biswaranjan Behera while granting bails to two candidates Shekhar Sahu and Prakash Sahu.

Advertisement

As per the schedule, the court conducted the hearing of the bail petition of Sankar Prusty, Suresh Chandra Nayak and Aravinda Das today and rejected their bails.

Earlier, the court had granted bails to 112 candidates, who were arrested and jailed for their involvement in the recruitment scam.

On the other hand, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team presented its side before the court.