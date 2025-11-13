Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: Court defers prime accused’s bail hearing, rejects two agents’ petition

Advertisement

Berhampur: The Special Vigilance Judge Court in Berhampur today deferred the bail hearing of Sankar Prusty, the arrested prime accused of Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam.

The court was slated to conduct the hearing of the bail petitions of seven accused persons that included Sankar Prusty, Silicon Techlab owner Suresh Chandra Nayak, agents Tafhim Ahmed Khan, Biswaranjan Behera and Aravinda Das, and candidates Shekhar Sahu and Prakash Sahu.

However, the court deferred the bail hearing of Sankar Prusty, Suresh Chandra Nayak and Aravinda Das to November 20 and rejected the bail petition of Tafhim Ahmed Khan and Biswaranjan Behera while granting bails to two candidates Shekhar Sahu and Prakash Sahu.

Earlier, the court had granted bails to 112 candidates, who were arrested and jailed for their involvement in the recruitment scam.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha Crime Branch had applied before the Berhampur J.M.F.C (Rural) court. However, hearing of the petition is yet to take place. On the other hand the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case today and formally registered a case after getting all the related document from the state Crime Branch.

