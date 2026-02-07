Odisha Police SI recruitment scam: CBI arrests another middleman from Berhampur

Advertisement

Berhampur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested another alleged middleman in connection with the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam.

The accused who has been apprehended from Berhampur, has been identified as Epili Sitaram, who is alleged to have played a key role in arranging aspiring candidates and facilitating the movement of a bus carrying them to Andhra Pradesh as part of the scam.

Advertisement

Based on the evidence that emerged during questioning, the CBI issued multiple notices to him, directing him to appear for examination. Following which, the agency formally arrested him on Friday and will be produced at court on Saturday.

CBI has filed a primary chargesheet against 16 accused, including key conspirator Shankar Prusti. The investigation continues, with more arrests likely as evidence surfaces.