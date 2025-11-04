Odisha Police SI Exam Scam: Shankar Prusty and Suresh Nayak sent to jail

Advertisement

Berhampur: The mastermind behind Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment exam paper leak case, Shankar Prusty, and Suresh Nayak, the owner of Silicon Tech Private Limited, have been sent to jail after they were produced before the JMFC Rural Court in Berhampur.

Both of them had appealed for bail, which were denied by the court. Then both of them were remanded to judicial custody.

Shankar Prusty was arrested from the Uttarakhand–Nepal border on Saturday and later brought to Odisha. The crime Branch has appealed to take him on a seven day remand for interrogation. The court will hear about the appeal today.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch has taken three of Prusty’s associates—Muna Mohanty, Lokenath Sahu, and Soumya Priyadarshini—on remand for further questioning.

Before being produced in court, the Crime Branch had conducted face-to-face interrogations of Sankar Prusty with the others to gather more details about the racket.