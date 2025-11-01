Odisha Police SI exam scam alleged mastermind Sankar Prusti arrested, watch

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police SI exam scam alleged mastermind Sankar Prusti was arrested a little ago today. Crime Branch nabbed him in Uttarakhand on the Nepal border on Saturday. He was absconding.

As per latest reports, the security personnel of Crime Branch nabbed Sankar Prusti, the alleged mastermind of the Odisha Police SI recruitment examination today in Uttarakhand on the Nepal border.

As per information, Prusti is being brought to Odisha on transit remand.

The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the investigation into the recruitment scam, which had sparked widespread outrage and concerns about corruption in the state’s police recruitment process.

The Crime Branch had been tracking Prusty for some time and finally managed to apprehend him.

A total of 123 people have been arrested in connection with the Odisha Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam. Out of these, 114 candidates have been granted bail after furnishing a surety of ₹50,000 and two guarantors.