Odisha Police sees major reshuffle, senior IPS and OPS officers transferred across state

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Bhubaneswar: In a significant administrative move, the Odisha government on Saturday carried out a major reshuffle in the state police department, transferring several senior Indian Police Service (IPS) and Odisha Police Service (OPS) officers to new assignments.

As part of the reshuffle, several Superintendents of Police (SPs) and senior-ranking officers have been assigned fresh responsibilities in different districts and departments.

The exercise is being seen as an effort to strengthen policing, improve administrative coordination and enhance law enforcement efficiency across Odisha

Check the full list of the officers who were transferred and given new postings today:

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Madkar Sandeep Sampat, IPS (RR-2012), currently SP, Nawarangpur (in the grade of DIGP), has been posted as DIG of Police, CID-CB, Odisha, Cuttack. Parmar Smit Parshottamdas, IPS (RR-2013), SP, CID, CB, Odisha, Cuttack, has been moved as SP, Nayagarh. Vivekanand Sharma, IPS (RR-2014), SP, Khurda, has been posted as SP, CID, CB, Odisha, Cuttack. Swathy S. Kumar (RR-2017), SP, Rayagada, has been transferred as SP, STF, Bhubaneswar. Prahalad Sahai Meena, IPS (RR-2017), SP, Baragarh, has been posted as SP, Gajapati. Susree, IPS (RR-2018), SP, Nayagarh, has been moved to SP, Vigilance. Raj Prasad, IPS (RR-2018), SP, Special Branch, has been posted as SP, Rayagada. Suvendu Kumar Patra, IPS (RR-2019), SP, Ganjam, has been transferred as SP, Khurda. Rahul Goel, IPS (RR-2020), SP, Boudh, has been posted as SP, Special Branch. Harisha B. C., IPS (RR-2020), SP, Kandhamal, has been moved as SP, Ganjam. Kashyap Parth Jagdish, IPS (RR-2021), Additional SP, Bhadrak, has been posted as SP, Nawarangpur. Kuldeep Meena, IPS (RR-2021), currently ADC to Hon’ble Governor, has been posted as SP, Boudh. Ramendra Prasad, IPS (RR-2022), Additional SP, Rayagada, has been transferred as SP, Kandhamal. Ananya Awasthi, IPS (RR-2022), ACP, UPID, Cuttack, has been posted as ADC to Hon’ble Governor. Krishna Prasad Patnaik, OPS(SAG), SP, CID-CB, Odisha, Cuttack, has been moved as SP, Signals. Rabindra Nath Satapathy, OPS(SAG), SP, S.T.F., Bhubaneswar, has been posted as SP, Baragarh. Krushna Prasad Das, OPS(S), SP, Special Branch, has been transferred as SP, SRP, Rourkela. Kishore Chandra Mund, OPS(S), DCP, UPID, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, has been posted as SP, Deogarh.

The state government frequently undertakes such transfers to streamline administration and ensure better governance in the police force.

The latest move is considered one of the major police-level administrative changes in recent months.