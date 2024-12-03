Odisha Police rescues 334 missing children including 306 girls within 6 days

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a major achievement, Odisha Police has reportedly rescued as many as 334 missing children including 306 girls surprisingly within just six days.

According to S Shyni, the IG of Police of CAW & CW, Bhubaneswar, a special drive was conducted under the supervision of Crime Against Women & Children Wing from November 18 to November 23.

The special drive was carried out throughout the state to rescue the missing children of Odisha and within six days, 334 children were rescued from various parts of the state and country out of which 306 are girls and 28 are boys.

After rescue all the children were reunited with their families, informed S Shyni adding that the Bhadrak district police rescued the highest number of children (65) and was the best performing district in Odisha.