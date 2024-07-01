Odisha police constable arrested for causing series of accident in an inebriated condition

Cuttack: A constable of Odisha police has been arrested for causing series of accident in an inebriated condition near Naraj in Cuttack late on Sunday.

CDA Phase-II Police arrested the accused police station whom it identified as Jayant Sethy, posted at 6th battalion of the Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP).

A complaint was registered against Sethy after his vehicle hit two bikes and one bicycle last evening, which left at least three persons critically injured. They were admitted at hospital for treatment.

Sethy was found driving the car at a high speed under the influence of alcohol. Several liquor bottles and other articles were also reportedly found inside the car of Sethy. Two other persons were also present in the vehicle when the road accidents took place yesterday.

The accused police constable will be forwarded to the court after his medical examination, said sources adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.