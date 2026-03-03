Odisha Police Announce ₹10,000 Reward for Tips on Illegal Bomb-Making Units
BHUBANESWAR: In a proactive move to enhance public safety, the Commissionerate Police of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack has introduced a cash reward scheme for citizens who provide information leading to the discovery of illegal bomb-making units and explosive storage facilities.
Authorities have announced a cash prize of ₹10,000 for any individual providing credible information regarding the unlawful manufacturing or storage of explosives. This special enforcement scheme is currently set to remain valid until March 31.
Dedicated Helpline Numbers
To facilitate easy and safe reporting, the police have released two dedicated helpline numbers for the twin cities:
Bhubaneswar: 7077798111
Cuttack: 7328077324
Additional Commissioner of Police, Narasingha Bhol, emphasized that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential to protect citizens from any potential retaliation.
The initiative follows two major recent tragedies caused by the illegal preparation of explosives:
February 19 (Cuttack): Three members of a single family lost their lives in a blast at a house under the Jagatpur police station limits.
January 27 (Bhubaneswar): A criminal and his mother were killed, and two others injured, while assembling bombs on a terrace in the Airfield area.
To bolster the scheme, police recently organized a rally in Cuttack, using placards to warn the public that “Cracker blasts are not just dangerous, but also shatter families and livelihoods.” The campaign aims to remind residents that illegal manufacturing carries heavy criminal liability and poses a direct threat to neighborhoods.
Officials are urging residents to be “eyes and ears” for the department to help root out these hidden dangers before more lives are lost.