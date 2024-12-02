Odisha Police Admit Card 2024: Admit cards for Constable/ Sepoy recruitment exam shortly

Bhubaneswar: The admit cards for the Odisha Police Constable/ Sepoy recruitment examination 2024 will shortly be available in the official website of Odisha Police at odishapolice.gov.in

The Staff Selection Board (SSB), Odisha Police has said that the admit cards for the Constable/Sepoy recruitment exam will be released shortly today.

The Odisha Police Constable/ Sepoy recruitment examination will reportedly be held from December 7 onwards.

For the computer-based examination the mock-tests will be available from December 3 onwards.

Reportedly, as many as 2,030 Sepoy/Constable vacancies will be filled up in the Odisha Police through this examination. The exam was originally notified for 1,360 vacancies. However, later 720 vacancies were added later.

Once released, candidates can download the Odisha Police Constable admit cards by following these steps

Go to the official website, odishapolice.gov.in.

Go to the recruitment page.

Open the Constable admit card link displayed on the page.

Enter your login details

Submit and download the admit card