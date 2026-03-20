Odisha Police achieves historic success against drugs, aims for complete eradication in next three years

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has achieved historic success against anti-drug campaign recently and now aims for a complete eradication in next three years.

Odisha DGP YB Khurania, at a press conference held at the Police Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, informed that from January 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, Odisha Police has achieved unprecedented success in the anti-drug campaign. During this period, ganja cultivation worth about Rs 1,444 crore was destroyed, ganja worth Rs 1,346 crores, 1,862 liters of ganja oil worth Rs 200 crores, brown sugar worth Rs 41.7 crores and cough syrup worth Rs 10.17 crores were seized.

Along with this, the police has been successful in arresting 654 inter-state drug peddlers. The drug mafia network in the state has been dismantled as a result of the well-planned and special strategy of the Odisha Police, informed the DGP.

A special operation will be launched by the Odisha Police across the state from April 1, 2026 to take strict action against drugs in the state. The DGP said that the goal of the police is to completely eradicate marijuana and other drugs from the state in the next three years.

While marijuana cultivation and smuggling in the state were mainly found in Naxal-affected areas, it was an easy source of income for them. They used to continue their anti-social activities by cultivating illegal marijuana in dense forest areas. As a result of the continuous and strong action of the Odisha Police, the Naxal groups, which were once active in 12 districts, are now limited to only 2-3 districts. Due to strict police action, cannabis cultivation has come down by 50% in districts like Gajapati, Rayagada and Koraput.

Between January 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026, a record number of illegal cannabis cultivations covering a total of 48,160 acres of land have been completely destroyed across the state, with an estimated value of over Rs 1,444 crore. In 2025, a total of 670 cases were registered and 7 people were arrested, resulting in the destruction of 29,493 acres, and by February 28, 2026, 357 cases were registered and 28 people were arrested, resulting in the destruction of 18,667 acres of cannabis cultivation.

Similarly, 2,69,166 kg of cannabis have been seized across the state, with a market value of over Rs 1,346 crore. In 2025, 1389 cases were registered, 1991 people were arrested and 1,95,130 kg of ganja were seized. As of February 28, 2026, 217 cases were registered, 343 people were arrested and 74,036 kg of ganja were seized.

Apart from this, the police have conducted various raids to stop the brown sugar trade. During this period, 20 kg 690 grams of brown sugar (with an estimated value of more than 41.7 crores) were seized. A total of 445 cases were registered and 910 people were arrested. In 2025, 352 cases were registered, 719 people were arrested and 18 kg of brown sugar were seized. As of February 28, 2026, 93 cases were registered and 191 people were arrested and 2 kg 690 grams of brown sugar were seized.

Similarly, police conducted raids at various times to stop the trade of cough syrup. As many as 1,01,755 bottles of cough syrup were seized and 236 people were arrested. In 2025, 69 cases were registered and 203 people were arrested and 78,969 bottles of cough syrup were seized. As of February 28, 2026, 10 cases were registered and 33 people were arrested and 22,786 bottles of cough syrup were seized.

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It is worth noting that a few days ago, the Koraput district police raided a unit manufacturing hashish oil and seized more than 1800 liters of hashish oil. The market value of which is about Rs 200 crores and more than 1000 kg of ganja (worth about Rs 5 crores) was seized. The said unit was destroyed and 4 criminals from Kerala and 3 criminals from Odisha were arrested.

Similarly, 60 liters of ganja oil were seized in 2025 and 11 accused were arrested. Similarly, the police have taken strong steps to destroy the narcotics. In the last 2 years, 67 tons of ganja seized in 634 cases have been completely destroyed.

Similarly, 1,016 grams of brown sugar seized in 3 cases have been destroyed. In September 2025, 339 cases were registered under the special “Operation Prahar” conducted by the Odisha Police and 487 accused were arrested. During this period, 12,736 kg of ganja, 2,185 grams of brown sugar and 5,468 bottles of cough syrup have been seized.

Along with this, assets worth more than Rs 10 crore have been seized to break the economic backbone of drug peddlers. With the help of K-9 sniffer Swan trained by STF, strict vigil has been maintained at major railway stations and bus stands of the state.

Odisha Police is emphasizing on awareness and reform along with punishment. Currently, 41 drug de-addiction centers in 29 districts are functioning in Odisha with financial assistance from the Central Government and 11 with financial assistance from the State Government, a total of 52 drug de-addiction centers. In 15 drug de-addiction centers run by the Central Government and 30 in each state government-run center, free accommodation, food, treatment and technical training are being provided to drug addicts for one month. So far, 19,395 people have been freed from drug addiction and joined the mainstream of society.

To keep the people of the state drug-free, extensive awareness programs are being conducted in various schools, colleges and public places. Odisha Police appeals to the people of the state to cooperate in building a drug-free society. If you have any information related to drug trafficking, you have been urged to report it to the nearest police station or helpline number.

It is worth mentioning that Odisha Police is taking strict action against habitual drug dealers. Steps are being taken under NSA (Section-3 of PITNDPS Act) 1988 to break the economic backbone of drug dealers. A total of 16 proposals have been sent to the state government in this regard. Out of this, action has been taken against two drug dealers in 2 cases under Section-3 of PITNDPS Act) 1988. Both are currently in jail.