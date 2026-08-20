Odisha: PMFBY Kharif 2026 registration extended, check details

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Bhubaneswar: Following the request of the Cooperative Department of the Odisha Government, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, has extended the registration period for the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for Kharif 2026 till August 31.

The PMFBY registration deadline has been extended in order to protect the farmers from crop losses due to natural calamities and other uncertainties. It also aims to include maximum eligible farmers in this insurance scheme.

It is worth mentioning here that during this limited period, crop insurance registration will be available only to loan farmers in Ganjam, Kalahandi, Puri, Subarnapur, Baragada, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Jajpur and Jagatsinghpur districts, but in the remaining districts, insurance registration will be available to all other eligible farmers.

For the Kharif season of 2026, crops like paddy, maize, cinnamon, mandia, cotton, harad, ginger and turmeric have been included in the insurance registration process as per the notified area and notified crops.

All eligible borrowers, non-borrowers and sharecroppers can take advantage of this PMFBY.

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Farmers of Odisha can get free crop insurance benefits for a maximum of 5 acres of land. For verification of bank account, only one rupee will have to be paid per plot.

The premium on the farmers’ part is borne by the state government while the subsidy is provided by the Government of India.

Loanable farmers have to register through PACS/LAMPCS and concerned bank branches, while non-loanable farmers can register through Public Service Centres (CSC), cooperative banks, commercial bank branches, insurance agents and approved digital platforms.

Sharecroppers can also register under PMFBY by providing the required information with the consent/agreement of the owner of the land they cultivate.

For the necessary information, farmers can contact the insurance agent approved by PACS/LAMPCS, ARCS, DRCS, CDAO.

Also Read: BSE Odisha Extends Deadline For NRTS Exam 2026 Registration