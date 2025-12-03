Odisha Plus Two exam 2026 to begin from February 18, check the full schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Wednesday announced the schedule for the annual Plus Two exam 2026 for all streams – science, commerce, arts and vocation courses.

According to the Council, the CHSE Plus Two exam 2026 will begin from February 18 and conclude on March 21. All the exams will begin from 10 AM and conclude at 2 PM.

A total of 4,00,737 students have registered themselves to write the +2 exam. This includes 2,56,043 students in Arts, 24,533 in Commerce, 1,14,238 and 5923 in vocational courses.

The Plus Two exam will be held at 1350 centres across the state. However, minor change with regard to the number of the examination centres will be made, if required, informed the council.

The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website from December 15, 2025 while the internal assessment exams and project work will be completed between December 22 and December 31, 2025.

However, if a candidate failed to appear at Internal/Project Examination in the first slot (22.12.2025 to 31.12.2025) due to any genuine reason, will be allowed to appear at the same in the second slot between January 10, 2026 to January 15,2026 as decided by the principal of concerned HSS.

For the first time, AI assisted cameras will be installed at the entire 210 hubs and live streaming and webcasting of the practical exams will be done. Besides, there will be two flying squads in each district to keep a close watch on malpractices.

The CHSE, Odisha, has decided to announce the Plus Two exam 2026 results within 40 days.

Some important information:

Candidates have been advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination in a sitting and enter the examination room/hall before 15 minutes of examination to occupy their seats allotted to them.

The examinations will be conducted under CCTV Surveillance. The Centre Superintendents are requested to ensure that CCTV is made functional in all examination halls well in advance of the commencement of examination and to see that CCTVs are functioning throughout all sittings uninterruptedly.

For the project evaluation and viva-voce in Commerce stream, groups are to be formed taking minimum 24 students in a group. Evaluation and viva-voice of a group is to be completed in two hours. The project evaluation and viva-voce shall be conducted by the concerned subject teacher of the institution only. There shall be no provision of External Examiner for this purpose.

Question papers for Internal Assessment are to be prepared by the concerned subject teachers strictly following the pattern given vide notification no.1805/10.05.2024 and 3416/21.09.2024 of CHSE for regular candidates registered in 2024.

Project work should be handwritten by the students within 6 pages (A4 size paper) as assigned by the concerned subject teacher on the topic from the prescribed syllabus.

The examinations of Biology of Science stream (Section-A: Botany & Section-B: Zoology) for both regular and ex-regular candidates will be held in a single sitting with a gap of 20 (Twenty) minutes in between. First the candidates shall be supplied with Biology Section-A (Botany) questions at 10 A.M. After that, Biology Section-B (Zoology) question paper shall be given at 11.50AM after collection of answer booklets used by candidates for answering Biology Section-A (Botany) paper.

All Regular candidates (registered in the year 2024), Regular/Ex-regular (registered in 2024/2023) candidates, Ex-Regular (Registered in 2023), Ex-Regular candidates (Registered upto 2022) shall have to appear AHS Examination-2026 with the syllabus and pattern as detailed in the CHSE Notification. ACD/09/2024/3014/Dt.20.08.2024 & No.Acd/13/2021/3797/dtd.-18.08.2025.

The duration of practical examination for Integrated Vocational Practical Subjects (IVS) and Vocational Trade Subjects (VTS) will be three hours.

For list of Trade Papers of Vocational Stream (III & IV), please refer Annexure-1 of this Programme.

The students under Distance Education (DE) will appear in their respective subjects (Papers) in the sitting and date mentioned for Arts and Commerce Streams.

Any omission and commission in the programme must be brought to the notice of the Controller of Examinations immediately.

Check the full schedule of Odisha Plus Two exam 2026