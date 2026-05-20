Odisha Plans Wider Electric Bus Network Across Major Cities, CRUT Gets New Name

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is set to witness a major overhaul in urban transportation as the state government has renamed Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) as “Comprehensive Region Urban Transport” to reflect its expanded role across the state. Announcing the move, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra said the initiative is aimed at modernising and widening public transport services across multiple districts.

The minister announced plans to strengthen sustainable and technology-driven public transport services across the state. Under the expanded initiative, the Ama Bus service will be introduced in major towns such as Baripada, Angul, Jharsuguda, and Balasore to improve connectivity. He also said the entire Ama Bus fleet will run on electric vehicles, highlighting the state’s focus on eco-friendly and sustainable urban transport.

Major cities in Odisha including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will receive 100 electric buses each to improve urban transport and promote cleaner mobility. Another 100 EV buses will also be deployed in Sambalpur and Berhampur.

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The debut of electric buses will improve public transport services while helping reduce carbon emissions and dependence on fuel-based vehicles. The move is also likely to encourage more people to use public transport, ease traffic congestion, and support Odisha’s vision for sustainable and eco-friendly urban development.

The government plans to modernise bus stands with digital facilities, including vending machines and advertising systems, while enhancing passenger safety through ADAS technology, speed governors and speed limits capped at 50 kmph on buses.

The minister said women are being encouraged in public transport services, with more women drivers to be recruited and third-gender persons to be prioritised for operating e-rickshaws in areas beyond bus connectivity. He also stated that old diesel buses will gradually be replaced with EV buses and drivers will not be allowed to operate vehicles continuously for over eight hours.