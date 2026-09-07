Odisha Plans Major School Education Reform; Class 10 and 12 Boards Likely to Merge, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Major changes are in the offing for Odisha’s school education system, with the state government planning to revise the Class 10 curriculum and merge the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) into a single board.

The proposed unified board is expected to oversee the curriculum and examinations for Classes 10 and 12, broadly on the lines of the CBSE system.

Preparations are currently underway to draft legislation for the merger. Once the proposed law comes into effect, the process of formally establishing the new board will move forward.

The developments were announced by School and Mass Education Secretary Dr N. Thirumala Naik during the 44th Foundation Day celebration of the Council of Higher Secondary Education.

Under another proposed initiative, Plus Two courses will be introduced through open schooling, with free education expected to be provided through the open-school system to students up to the age of 18 years. The CHSE has also reportedly been directed to facilitate free digital education.

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The state government is also focusing on providing education in students’ mother tongue. Students will be able to study Plus Two Science and Commerce in Odia, as part of efforts to expand access to higher secondary education in the regional language.

An Odia-language Science textbook has already been introduced this year, beginning in January. According to the School and Mass Education Department, textbooks for other subjects will also gradually be made available in Odia.

The proposed reforms are aimed at streamlining the state’s secondary and higher secondary education system while expanding access to mother-tongue education, open schooling and digital learning.

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