Odisha Plans Integrated Rice-Millet Plant for Domestic, Global Markets

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha is moving ahead with plans for an integrated rice and millet processing factory aimed at turning the state’s indigenous grains into packaged, value-added food products for Indian and international markets.

The facility will cover an approved area of 3,845 square metres and is being designed as a modern processing hub involving farmers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), women’s self-help groups (SHGs), private enterprises and government institutions.

The project was reviewed during high-level discussions led by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who handles Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment and Energy, and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who oversees Women and Child Development, Mission Shakti and Tourism.

Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Commissioner-cum-Secretary Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav was involved in the deliberations. Technical inputs for the plant are being provided by Dr Nese Sreenivasulu, Principal Scientist and chief scientist at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), Philippines, along with Mansi Nimbhal, Secretary of Mission Shakti, and senior officials from the two departments.

The proposed factory will have separate processing capabilities for specialised rice varieties. These include ultra-low or low-glycaemic-index rice and Kalajeera rice, while a dedicated black rice processing line is being planned to meet international export quality requirements.

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The government has already evaluated 29 indigenous rice varieties. The assessment covers factors such as glycaemic index, protein content, milling efficiency, aroma and texture to determine their suitability for processing and value-added products.

The facility will go beyond conventional rice milling. Its production lines are expected to include multi-millet flakes, thick IRRI-147 rice flakes, jeera or cumin cookies and other baked products, allowing agricultural produce to enter higher-value food segments.

The processing model is intended to remain farmer-driven, with FPOs and SHGs playing an ownership and participation role alongside private players and institutional support.

Finished products will be distributed through Subhadra Shakti Bazaars and other domestic retail channels, while selected products will be prepared for overseas markets. The black rice unit, in particular, is being positioned with exports in mind.

The involvement of IRRI is expected to strengthen technical evaluation, quality assessment and product development, including work on rice varieties suited to growing demand for health-focused and premium food products.

By combining modern processing infrastructure with farmer and SHG participation, the state is seeking to build a larger value chain around Odisha’s indigenous rice and millet varieties rather than limiting them to raw grain sales.