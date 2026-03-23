Odisha Plans 37 New Roads, Underground Links & Elevated Corridors

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The Odisha government just rolled out a bold plan to upgrade Bhubaneswar’s urban infrastructure in a big way. The city’s traffic woes have been a headache for years, so they’ve put together a master plan with 37 new road projects, all fully funded. What stands out is their focus on high-tech solutions—think underground links, elevated highways, and wide bypasses—so Bhubaneswar keeps running smoothly and looks like a city that’s ready to handle a seamless connectivity.

One of the most exciting pieces is the push for smart engineering to avoid surface-level traffic jams. There’s a first-of-its-kind underground road that will take drivers straight from AG Square to the Airport, plus a 2.12-km underpass right at AG Square and a 2.20-km elevated corridor connecting Kalinga Studio Square to SUM Hospital.

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The plan doesn’t stop there. The focus is also on opening up high-capacity main routes and better connections between city hubs, making it easier for people to move around. Some of the main routes include:

– Barang to Jatni: 38.4 km running along the Daya West Canal

– Barang to Trishulia: 6.49 km, joining Dhakulei Peeth with NH-16

– Kaimatia to Barang-Pitapalli: 7.61 km of smoother travel

– Acharya Vihar to Damana Square, through Kalinga Hospital: 6.18 km

– Laxmisagar to Museum Square, through Kalpana Flyover: 4.91 km

– Gohira to Gothapatna: 4.59 km

– NH-16 to AIIMS Square, through Ghatikia: 3.38 km

– NH-16 to Damodarpur, passing through AIIMS: 2.82 km straight to the city’s core

– Khandagiri to Gandamunda: 2.23 km

– Daya Setu to Dhauli Square: 1.71 km

– DN Regalia to K-7: 1.39 km

In addition to these long-term projects, the government is prioritizing rapid development in technology and education sectors. For example, a new 11-km parallel left road between Salia Sahi and Chunkoli is expected to wrap up in just 15 days—seriously fast. And for even quicker relief, there’s a 1.70-km road from Patia Square to Infocity and a 2.10-km link connecting KIIT to Sikharchandi, both aimed at easing traffic in Bhubaneswar’s busiest IT and academic areas.