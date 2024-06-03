Odisha: Phones, electronic gazettes banned inside strong rooms of vote counting centres

Bhubaneswar: Mobile phones and other electronic gazettes have been banned inside the strong rooms during the counting of the votes tomorrow, informed the Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

The ADGP also said that elaborate arrangements have been made for vote counting tomorrow and an additional 115 companies of forces have been deployed. A 3-tier security to be in place at counting centres, he added.

Khurda district collector and DEO, Chanchal Rana, also issued a notification regarding the ban of the electronic gazettes. “In order to ensure free, fair and peaceful conduct of counting process and strict compliance/ adherence to the instructions and rules laid down by the Election Commission of India, this prohibitory order regarding ban on carrying mobile phones/ tablets/ smart watches and other communication and recording devises (except authorized persons) in counting venues i.e counting centre of (1) BJB Autonomous College, Bhubaneswar, (2) P.N Autonomous College, Khurda, (3) EVM/VVPATs warehouse Khurda in the districts of Khurda is hereby promulgated with effect from 4 AM of June 4 till completion of counting process,” the notification read.

“Any person who contravenes this order shall be liable to be punished in accordance with the provisions of Section-188 of IPC and other relevant provisions of law,” it added.

Meanwhile, CEO Nikunja Bihari Dhal confirmed that a total of 95 CAPF companies will be deployed in the state during the counting of EVMs and maintenance of the law and order.