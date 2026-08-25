Odisha PG Admission timeline revised, check details

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has reportedly revised the timeline for Phase-I admissions into P.G. Courses for the academic session 2026-27.

The department extended the timeline for the ongoing admission process for P. G. Courses in view of the prevailing flood situation and the difficulties being faced by students and institutions in the affected areas of the state.

As per the initial timeline of the admission process, the applicants selected in first round selection process were to report in their respective colleges from August 8 (10 AM) to August 11 (5 PM) while the deadline for the data updation by the respective Institutions was from August 8 (10 AM) to August 11 (9 PM). However, department revised timeline and had allowed for the candidates to report till 5 PM today and for the institutions to update the data was till 9 PM today.

Advertisement

Likewise, the publication of provisional allotment of seats (for second/final round selection) was August 17 (4PM). However, it has now been completely changed as mentioned below:

Publication of the list of waitlisted applicants (for the remaining upper choice HEls Waiting Rank Wise) in HEI’s e-Space as well as in the student’s login as per the actual vacancy as on August 25: August 28 (2 PM)

Physical Reporting of interested waitlisted applicants for submission of CAF along with relevant documents in their respective HEls for participating in the waiting list admission Round. The interested applicants must appear in person; however, a representative with valid ID proof may also be permitted to report on their behalf: August 29 (11 AM) to August 31 (4 PM) (Except Holiday)

Publication of merit list among the reported waitlisted applicants at the Notice Board / Website of the HEls & communicate to the selected applicants via phone call/SMS/ e-mail / whatsapp etc.: September 2, (2 PM)

Reporting of the selected applicants for Validation of documents, Final Admission, Collection of Admission Fees(where applicable) directly by the HEls in online mode (Net Banking/ Bank Challan/NEFT/UPI etc.) & Admission updation of the waitlisted applicants in the e-space of the HEls: September 3 (10 AM) to September 5 (5 PM) (Except Holiday)

Reporting of the waitlisted applicants (In case vacancies still remain), for Validation of documents, Admission, Collection of Admission Fees (where applicable) directly by the HEls in online mode (Net Banking/ Bank Challan/NEFT/UPI etc.) & Admission updation of the waitlisted applicants in the e-space of the HEls: September 7 (10 AM) to September 8 (5 PM)

Publication of Phase-II Admission process: Subject to vacancy

For more details: e-Admission Helpline (Toll Free) Number 155335/1800-345-6770.

Also Read: College Student Biometric Attendance Through HIMS Begins In Odisha