Odisha: Petty argument turns ugly, fast-food businessman killed

Advertisement

Berhampur: A petty argument turned ugly as a fast-food businessman was killed at Baunsalundi village under Bhanjanagar police station limits of Ganjam district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Harekrishna Swain.

A man reportedly visited Swain’s shop last night and had a heated argument with him over some unknown reason. Irked over the argument, the unknown man attacked Swain before fleeing from the spot.

Advertisement

On being informed by some locals, Swain’s family members rushed to the shop and found him in an unconscious state. Soon, they rushed him to the Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment where doctor declared him brought dead.

Later, Swain’s bereaved family members lodged a complaint at Bhanjanagar Police station alleging that he was killed by the unknown person.

Meanwhile, police have started a probe to trace the accused person and ascertain the reason behind the murder. As part of probe, they are interrogating Swain’s family members to known either there was any past enmity with any person.