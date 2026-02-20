Odisha per capita income rises 9.2% to ₹1.87 lakh in 2025–26, outpacing national growth

Advertisement

Odisha’s per capita income rose 9.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.87 lakh in 2025–26 from ₹1.71 lakh in the previous year, growing faster than the national average and reflecting sustained improvement in income levels, according to the Odisha Economic Survey 2025–26.

At the all-India level, per capita income grew by 6.9 per cent during the same period, indicating Odisha’s faster pace of income expansion and gradual convergence with national income level.

The survey noted that the income gap between Odisha and the national average has narrowed significantly in recent years, declining from 18 per cent in 2023–24 to 15 per cent in 2025–26, reflecting sustained progress in strengthening economic capacity and improving living standards.

The rise in per capita income coincides with strong economic growth in the state, with Odisha’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) estimated at ₹9.88 lakh crore in 2025–26, supported by broad-based growth across sectors. The state recorded a real economic growth rate of 7.9 per cent during the year, exceeding the national growth rate of 7.4 per cent.



Growth in per capita income reflects expansion across key sectors of the economy. The industrial sector has remained a major contributor, leveraging Odisha’s resource strength and supporting economic output and income generation. The services sector has also emerged as a stable growth driver, supported by expansion in financial services, professional services, and tourism, contributing to income growth and economic diversification.

The steady increase in income levels has contributed to measurable improvements in socio-economic outcomes across the state. The survey noted that rising per capita income has been associated with improved ownership of durable assets, better access to education and healthcare, and overall improvement in living standards.

Odisha currently ranks 11th among major Indian states in per capita income, indicating both progress in income growth and potential for further improvement as economic expansion continues.

With sustained economic growth, structural expansion across sectors, and continued improvement in income levels, Odisha is steadily strengthening its economic position and advancing toward higher income convergence with the national average.