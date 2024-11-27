Odisha Pavilion bags Silver in IITF 2024

New Delhi: It is a matter of great joy and pride for every Odia that Odisha Pavilion has bagged the Silver medal at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) which was held in New Delhi.

Vishal Gagan, the Principal Resident Commissioner, Odisha, New Delhi received the award from Pradeep Singh Kharola, the Chairman & Managing Director of India Trade Promotion Organisation today, informed the Information & Public Relation Department of the State government.

The Odisha Pavilion had a total of 25 special stalls to flaunt Odia artistry, cultural exuberance and developmental initiatives of the state.

Tribal art and crafts, products of Mission Shakti SHGs, Kandhamal range of spices, organic products like Kalajira rice, palm candy, Brahmapur pickles, delicacies made of Sri Anna and brown rice flakes, variety of Pitha, Rasagola, Chhena jhili, Chhenapoda and Dahibara etc were among many others which were loved, appreciated and enjoyed by the visitors.

Notably, the Odisha Pavilion had won the gold medal in 2023.