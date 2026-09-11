Odisha: Patient dies as ambulance carrying him breaks down midway

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Sora: In an unfortunate incident, a patient died allegedly after the ambulance carrying him broke down midway to the hospital in Bhadrak district of Odisha on Friday.

One Bhagabat Sahoo of Turanipada village in Khaira Tehsil of Baleshwar district was reportedly admitted at Khaira hospital in a critical condition after he came across a live wire today.

As his health condition deteriorated further, he was referred to the Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) for advance treatment. Following doctors’ advice, his family members were shifting him in a 108 ambulance.

While shifting Bhagabat to the Bhadrak hospital, the ambulance allegedly broke down after reaching near Jalanga village of Bhadrak district.

Even though the ambulance stopped on the road for a long period of time, no other alternative arrangement was made to take Bhagabat to the hospital, alleged his family members.

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Following the delay, Bhagabat’s family members sat on a dharna.

After learning about the situation, some locals extended their support to Bhagabat’s family members and joined the protest.

Later, another ambulance reached the spot and took Bhagabat to the Simulia Hospital, where doctor declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked massive outrage in the locality with people demanding action against the individuals who are responsible for the delay that led to Bhagabat’s death.