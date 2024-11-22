Odisha Parba 2024 begins at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi

By Subadh Nayak
Odisha Parba 2024

New Delhi: The Odisha Parba 2024, organized By Odia Samaj, began today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi and is slated to continue till November 24.

President Droupadi Murmu, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other dignitaries attended the inaugural session of the Odisha Parba.

Several prominent historians, intellectuals, writers and artists from Odisha will also attend the event which is being held with the aim to promote the rich culture, heritage and traditions of Odisha.

It showcase colorful cultural programmes as well as display the vibrant social, cultural and political values ​​of the Odisha and reflect the Odia Asmita(Odia Pride).

This apart, the event will also showcase the rich art and culture in handicrafts, dance and music from different corners of Odisha.

