Odisha: Paddy procurement to begin from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Paddy procurement will begin from tomorrow in the state of Odisha though there is also a threat of cyclone. The Cooperative Minister said that the state government has set a higher target for paddy procurement this year compared to last year.

Special arrangements have been made for farmers in the mandis this time. Officials have been instructed to keep a close watch on paddy procurement.

Wherever problems are seen after the opening of the mandis, they have been instructed to resolve them immediately. The state government has kept a close watch on ‘katni chhatni’. However, if farmers and millers will secretly make any unwritten agreement with mutual understanding on this, it is not under the reach of the state government to solve.

