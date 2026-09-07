Odisha Paddy Procurement Sees Record 21.42 Lakh Farmer Registrations

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Odisha’s paddy procurement process has drawn a record 21,42,723 farmer registrations for the ongoing Kharif season, even as the government’s registration window is set to shut at 1 am on Monday.

Cooperation Minister Pradeep Bal Samanta confirmed the latest figure on Monday and ruled out any further extension. Farmers who have not yet completed the registration process will have only until the deadline to do so, after which the window will close permanently.

The current tally marks a significant rise from the previous Kharif season. Around 19.67 lakh farmers had registered last year, while the figure this year has already crossed 21 lakh.

The government had extended the registration period by another seven days earlier, allowing farmers additional time to complete the formalities.

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The deadline has also become a point of political contention. Opposition parties have threatened agitation over the issue, but Samanta dismissed those threats and maintained that the government’s decisions were being taken with farmers’ interests in mind.

The minister’s remarks came alongside an update on fertiliser availability in the state. Odisha currently has 24,400 tonnes of fertiliser in stock, while the government is acting against dealers found negligent in maintaining supplies.

Action against such dealers can include suspension of their operations and cancellation of their licences, Samanta said.

With the registration count now at a record level, the government has indicated that farmer participation in the procurement system remains strong. The registration deadline, however, will not be extended beyond 1 am on Monday.