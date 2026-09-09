Odisha Orders Safety Check of Unsafe Buildings After Delhi Incident

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The collapse of an unsafe building in Delhi has prompted an alert in Odisha, with the state government ordering a 15-day inspection of buildings that could pose a threat to public safety. The exercise will cover both government and private structures, with demolition planned for buildings found to be dangerous.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the government has already reviewed several government buildings identified as unsafe. Where structures have been found to require removal, notices have been issued for demolition.

The safety check will now extend to privately owned properties as well. Owners of buildings found to be structurally vulnerable will receive statutory notices, allowing authorities to initiate action against structures considered hazardous.

A special inquiry team has been constituted to carry out the inspections and submit its findings within 15 days. The report will be used to identify buildings requiring demolition, with the government aiming to prevent accidents and safeguard lives.

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The nature of further action will depend on ownership. Unsafe buildings under the Housing and Urban Development Department will be handled by the department, while structures belonging to other government departments will be referred to the respective authorities for necessary action.

Urban Local Bodies have also been instructed to intensify inspections of old and potentially dangerous structures. Kataka and Puri are among the cities where authorities will undertake closer scrutiny as part of the safety exercise.

The government has indicated that the drive will not be restricted to identifying unsafe buildings. Structures considered a serious risk will face action following the inquiry, including demolition where required.

Mahapatra said the administration would not overlook buildings that threaten public safety and stressed that protecting citizens remains the government’s foremost priority.