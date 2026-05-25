Odisha Orders 24/7 Anti-Ragging Vigilance in Colleges for 2026-27 Batches

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With undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic year approaching, Odisha’s Higher Education department has set strict new rules for all higher educational institutions across the state. Every education institution of all kinds must now enforce round-the-clock campus vigilance through anti-ragging squads to prevent any incidents of harassment on campuses.

The move closely follows recommendations from the National Human Rights Commission. The government now requires institutions to set up or update their anti-ragging committees, squads, and monitoring cells. One important rule: these groups must include adequate representation from SC and ST communities, and institutional heads have to certify they’re following this.

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To keep new students safe, the department insists anti-ragging squads stay on duty 24/7, paying special attention to hostels and other sensitive spots around campus. Institutions are required to develop clear SOP for those incharge and carry out frequent surprise checks. They must also create independent monitoring systems that regularly review the squads work and send progress updates to the Higher Education department.

To make sure student complaints are heard and resolved, the department proposes a three-level grievance system. This mechanism includes institutional cells, oversight agencies, and district-level committees, all focused on handling ragging complaints. The department has made it clear that, whenever possible, officials should close complaints only after getting direct feedback or satisfaction confirmation from the victims.

The government is aiming for more than just discipline. Institutions need to foster a supportive environment for new students. They’re responsible for launching awareness drives, hosting orientation for first-years, running sensitization campaigns, and creating strong counseling and mental health support systems to help students adjust to college life.