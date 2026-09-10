Odisha Orangutan Case: STF, WCCB Launch Joint Probe Into Suspected Smuggling

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Bhubaneswar/Baleshwar: Odisha authorities have launched a joint probe after rescuing five young orangutans from a forest in Baleshwar district. The Odisha Police Special Task Force (STF) and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) are examining a possible wildlife trafficking network.

Investigators want to establish how the non-native animals reached Baleshwar. They are also trying to identify the people who brought them there and determine whether others helped transport or abandon the orangutans.

Officials are checking possible interstate and international links as part of the investigation.

Five orangutans rescued from Bichitrapur forest

The authorities rescued the five orangutans on Tuesday from the Bichitrapur forest area under Bhograi block in Baleshwar.

The animals later reached Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar. Zoo authorities have placed them under quarantine and medical observation.

The rescue has also prompted the Baleshwar Forest Department to register a case. Another case has been registered at the Bhograi JMFC court.

STF forms two teams for orangutan probe

The Odisha Police STF has formed two separate teams to investigate the case.

One STF team visited Nandankanan to collect details about the rescue. Investigators also travelled to Baleshwar to gather information and question local residents.

An officer of Superintendent of Police rank leads a team that is examining CCTV footage near the rescue site. Investigators are also checking documents prepared by the Forest Department.

The probe also covers similar wildlife cases reported elsewhere in India. Teams from the WCCB’s Bhopal and Kolkata units are expected to assist the investigation.

STF officials have said the probe remains at a preliminary stage. Investigators are collecting facts before reaching any conclusion about a possible trafficking network.

Odisha checks road and sea routes

Forest and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said officials are checking whether someone brought the orangutans into Odisha by road or sea.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage from railway stations, airports and other locations. The minister also said the state has approached the WCCB to help establish how the animals reached the coastal district.

The possibility of international trafficking has drawn attention because orangutans do not occur naturally in India.

According to the minister, an orangutan can fetch around Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in international markets. This has added to the suspicion that the animals may have come through smuggling from foreign forests.

Black SUV emerges as a possible lead

A black SUV seen near the forest on Monday night has also become a potential lead in the case.

CCTV cameras captured the vehicle near the area. Investigators are now checking whether they can trace the vehicle and its owner.

Officials are also examining whether the orangutans travelled in a vehicle from Kolkata towards Balasore before reaching the forest.

Nandankanan provides round-the-clock care

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At Nandankanan, the immediate focus remains on the health and safety of the five rescued orangutans.

Zoo staff care for the animals in three shifts. A dedicated veterinary expert also monitors them around the clock.

The zoo has arranged specialised quarantine and care facilities. Staff are following strict sanitation, hygiene and biosecurity measures.

The animals receive food through feeding bottles. Caretakers also give them mashed apples and bananas.

Zoo staff are consulting experts from Mysuru Zoo on their feeding routine. The orangutans receive food at regular intervals, including every two hours.

Fever comes down after medication

The five orangutans developed a fever after their rescue. Their temperature has since come down following medication.

Veterinary teams continue to monitor their health.

Three dedicated caretakers look after the young animals. They have instructions not to handle other animals. The measure aims to reduce the risk of infection.

The caretakers also use protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

The zoo currently keeps the orangutans in an air-conditioned area. Officials are helping them gradually adjust to their new surroundings.

The rescued group consists of three males and two females. All five are understood to be less than a year old. Officials say the animals appear closely bonded and are keeping them together.

Toys and swings help orangutans settle

The young orangutans appeared frightened after their rescue and separation from their mother.

Nandankanan staff are therefore focusing on their emotional comfort along with their medical and nutritional needs.

The zoo has given them toys resembling orangutans. The animals have been playing with the toys and holding them. Officials believe this helps the young animals feel more secure.

They are also playing with other toys and using swings at the zoo.

The animals remain together as a group. Zoo authorities believe this can help them adjust to human care.

According to Nandankanan Deputy Director Pradeep Mirase, orangutans share several behavioural similarities with humans. This makes hand-rearing manageable.

21-day quarantine before next decision

The five orangutans will remain in quarantine for 21 days.

After the quarantine period, authorities will decide their next course of action based on their health and directions from the Central Zoo Authority and senior officials.

The Odisha government has also sought permission from the Central Zoo Authority to retain the five rescued animals at Nandankanan.

For now, the orangutans will remain under quarantine and veterinary supervision. Authorities will continue working to establish where they came from and how they reached the Baleshwar forest.