Odisha: Odia nameplate mandatory now, shopkeepers to be fined for non-compliance

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Bhubaneswar: It is now mandatory for shops and commercial establishments to write their nameplates in Odia clearly and legibly. If they do not write them, they will be punished under Section 35 of the Act.

The Odisha Government’s Labour and Employees State Insurance Department has asked for strict compliance with this. If any shop or commercial establishment does not write its nameplates in Odia, then the owner of that establishment will have to pay a fine of at least 5 thousand to 10 thousand rupees for the first violation of the rule.

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A fine of at least 10 thousand to 20 thousand rupees will have to be paid for the second or subsequent violation. If the nameplate is not written clearly in any establishment, then anyone can immediately file a complaint with the local labour officer or labour office.

The Odia Pakshya is being celebrated from April 1st to 14th, 2026, to make shopkeepers and traders aware of the rules and regulations.