Odisha: OAS, ORS, OMAS officers transferred, check list

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Bhubaneswar: As many as twenty OAS, ORS, OMAS officers were transferred and posted to the ULBs/offices in Odisha on Tuesday. A notification was issued in this regard by the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt of Odisha.

As per the notification, Trishul Mardi, OMAS (Gr. B), who was Asst. Commissioner, CMC, Cuttack was transferred as OSD, BMC, Bhubaneswar.

Similarly, N. Ganesh Babu, OMAS (Gr. A) (JB), who was Asst. Commissioner, BMC Bhubaneswar was transferred as Executive Officer, Jajpur Municipality.

Besides, Ashok Kumar Mishra, ORS, who was Asst. Commissioner, SMC, Sambalpur was transferred as the Asst. Commissioner, BMC, Bhubaneswar.

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