Odisha: Nurses to go on complete cease work from Friday as talks with govt fails

By Subadh Nayak
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Nursing Employees Association (ONEA) today decided to go on complete cease work from Friday as its talk with the state government failed.

The crucial meeting was held at Lok Seva Bhavan and was attended by Health Secretary Aswathy S, ONEA representatives, and the Health Director. However, it remained inconclusive.

As per the decision taken by the ONEA, the nursing staff will provide emergency services until September 26, 2024, after which they will join the strike.

It is to be noted here that the nursing staff have called for a state-wide strike with the aim to seeking the attention of State government to their demands.

On the other hand, the state government has warned against the strike as the Enforcement of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) is in effective since August.

