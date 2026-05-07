Odisha notifies new City Gas Distribution Policy

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has notified a new City Gas Distribution (CGD) Policy to streamline Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure development across the state.

The policy focuses on promoting PNG for homes, offices, shops, and industries, and CNG for vehicles.

The Housing & Urban Development Department has been designated as the nodal agency for implementation and coordination of the City Gas Distribution Policy.

While the high-level Apex Committee led by the Chief Secretary will monitor execution and resolve inter-departmental issues, the District Collectors will head monitoring committees for coordination with police, irrigation and public works departments.

The state government has set a deadline saying that the authorities must process CGD infrastructure applications within 7 working days and permissions will be treated as “deemed approved” if no decision is communicated within 30 days.

The City Gas Distribution entities have been directed to restore excavated roads and utilities at their own cost after pipeline work.

New residential and commercial buildings to include PNG pipeline provisions during planning stage.

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However, government offices, quarters and guest houses have to be given priority for PNG conversion.

Odisha plans to encourage CNG adoption in public transport systems in cities with population above 5 lakh within two years.

Natural gas services granted “Essential Service” status to ensure uninterrupted supply during disruptions.

The state government said that all gas pipelines to be mapped on state GIS platforms in order to prevent accidental damage. Besides, the CGD companies will have to conduct annual mock drills and coordinate with Fire Departments for emergency response.

As per the notification, the emergency response vehicles of CGD operators have to receive 24/7 priority movement status and resolve complaints within 7 to 15 days.

Besides, the District Nodal Officers have been directed to conduct monthly grievance reviews.

Click here to know GAS DISTRIBUTION POLICY 20226 in detail

Also Read: Centre Sanctions 10 Major Road Projects Worth Over Rs 769 Cr For Odisha