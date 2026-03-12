Odisha not to face power-cut this summer: Minister Suresh Pujari

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: There will be no power cut this year during the summer months. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari informed this in a written reply in the Assembly today stating that the Power Department has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He said that the Power Department has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply. It has been recommended to include heatwave in the national disaster list.

The state government has prepared a heatwave action plan for 30 districts and the twin cities, with special plans for 31 urban areas. Control rooms have been set up at the state and district levels to monitor the situation, he mentioned in the reply.

The minister also mentioned that efforts are underway to include heatwave in the national disaster list, with the 16th Finance Commission recommending the same.

